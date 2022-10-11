





Today it feels so simple:

we are here to take care of each other.

How could we ever forget?

As if soil could forget

it is here to feed the trees.

As if trees could forget

they are here to feed the soil.

How could anything

ever get in the way of generosity?

How could we ever greet each other

with any words besides,

How can I help you?

As if light could forget

it is here to help illuminate.

As if dark could forget

it is here to help us heal.

