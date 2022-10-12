





Memory of sitting by the river,

you taking my picture,

the leaves around us

already changing—

you were happy that day,

camera in hand,

no hint of sorrow,

no augury of grief.

Oh, that beautiful day.

I fold it in half,

run my finger down the crease,

unfold it, rotate it ninety degrees

and fold it in half again.

In six more steps,

I’ve folded it neatly into a boat.

Someday, perhaps,

I will float it down the river.

Today, I tuck it

into my mind’s back pocket.

When I need to, I touch it,

run my fingers along the folds.

It carries me along

the current.

