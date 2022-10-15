



Joy grows, sometimes, like a persimmon.

A moment might begin like a lifeless-looking stick

shoved in the ground and ignored and, somehow—

perhaps through the fine soil of friendship—

perhaps just through luck,

it becomes a giant tree with branches

laden with the bright orange, honey-ish fruit,

so much fruit you have to scrape sweetness

from your feet just to walk in the door.



No way, you think, can joy can go from barren

to bountiful so quickly. But just today, I woke

with an ache and within an hour found myself

with friends under a tall persimmon tree

picking ripe, warm fruits.

We gathered the globes with our hands,

those reddening ambassadors of joy,

pulled the lusciousness to our mouths,

laughed with our good fortune,

and bit into the jam-like flesh—so delicate,

so unashamed of the fact it wasn’t always this way.





