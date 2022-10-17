





There was that day at the orchard,

a hot July day, when, who could explain why,

it began to hail. And within two minutes,

a whole crop of ripe sweet cherries were pocked

and rendered unsellable.

And I was the fruit grower’s wife who ran outside

and felt the sharp sting of hail on my bare arms

and I raised my face to the sky and screamed No!



But the hail fell and did its devastation.

In seconds it had melted. The sun came quickly out.

And I stood amidst acres of ruined fruit,

my no just one small note unheard

in the grand score of yes.

Since that day, when I hear myself say no,

I remember how I walked down the rows

bringing blemished cherry

after blemished cherry to my lips,

the world exactly as it was,

despite my resistance,

sweet red juice dripping down my chin,

staining my hands.

