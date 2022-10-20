





A wake of vultures circled above us

as we sat on the porch, conversing,

their dark wings unflapping as they spiraled.

How did they know there would be carrion to devour

when my friends and I did not yet know?



The conversation began, perhaps, like most others.

Weather. Politics. Health. But as it deepened,

we spoke naked. We spoke wound. We bled fear.

We cast off ideas that no longer served us

and left them for dead.



God, they were beautiful,

the vultures as they circled,

their black wings backlit by the light.

They feasted on the scraps we left on the ground.

We emerged so light, so wildly alive.

