





After years,

what once

was enormous,

sharp and piercing

now is rounded,

polished,

fits like a marble

in the palm

of my hand.

This is what comes

from touching it,

brushing up against it,

holding it

again and again.

And again.

Once, it cut me.

Now, as I rub it

beneath my fingers,

it soothes me,

reminds me

how I, too,

have been softened,

how I, too,

have been embraced

and held

and nestled

until I am smooth.



