

There comes a day when a woman knows

she’s more Mother Superior than Maria—

and though she spent decades dreaming

of spinning on stage singing The hills are alive,

she now knows she’s more likely

to be cast standing in a habit, clutching a rosary,

singing Climb every mountain.

How many dreams pass us

before we realize they’ve gone?

Already I know I will never climb Everest,

will not be an Olympic Nordic skier,

will not research the cure for AIDS.

Every day I am less the woman I dreamt I would be

and more the woman I am—

which is, apparently, a woman who sits in the balcony

to see “The Sound of Music” and drives home happy,

still singing about how her heart

wants to beat like the wings of the birds that rise

from the lake to the trees.

A woman who is learning how,

now that her dreams have faded,

she can be more present than ever.

Like this: Like Loading...