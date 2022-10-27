Dear friends,

I will be a guest on a live TV show, HeartSpeak with Naomi Horii, tomorrow (Friday) at noon mountain time.

The program can be found on Bold Brave TV: http://boldbravetv.com/

There is a chance to call in–not sure how much time there is for such things? I am guessing there will also be a link for later viewing, but if you want to participate in the moment, join us!

I will be speaking mostly about poetry (of course) and uncertainty/not knowing/curiosity as a way to show up wholly in a time of polarization. How do we find harmony in the center of opposition?

I hope you will join me and Naomi!

Rosemerry