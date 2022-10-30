



When, in ancient Persia, the farmers

began to selectively breed wild carrots

to make them sweeter and minimize the woody core,

they could not have imagined how,

over two thousand years later,

a woman on another continent

would harvest hundreds and hundreds of carrots

on a late October day and,

as she pulled the long orange roots

from the near-frozen earth,

she would thank those farmers for their work.

Such a miracle of sweetness, the carrot—

so brittle, so high in sugar,

such a shocking brilliant orange.

And yet not a miracle.

The story of the carrot is like so many stories—

it is a testament to many hands over centuries

shaped it into what it is today.

I look at these hands of mine as they tug the rosettes,

as they scrape the loose dirt, as they trim.

What will they sow? What will they select?

What legacy of change will they leave?

