





Everything is made of simple forms,

said the art teacher—

a car, the body, everything.

And for the first time in my life,

I saw myself as an assemblage

of cylinders, spheres, cubes and cones.

It was thrilling, after fifty-three years,

to break down the body this way—

to see my fingers as stems,

my cheekbones as grapes,

my calves as long pinecones.

And for a moment, it all seemed so simple.

I am a constellation of forms that moves

through a larger constellation of forms.

For a moment, I didn’t think of the shapelessness

of ashes that conform to the cube of a box.

For a moment, I knew that wetness

falling from my eyes as just another sphere.



