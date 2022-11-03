





It hides in the rafters,

this tightly woven nest of grass,

brown and humble,

lined with mud.

I would like to hold

this messy vessel in my hands,

as if to hold is understand.

I would like to know

what the nest knows—

how to hold what is fragile,

how to keep life safe,

how it is to be made to be useful,

how it is to be made to be left.

How beautiful it can be

to hold emptiness.

Like this: Like Loading...