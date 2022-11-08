





On election night, Thanos grabs some popcorn.

Adds extra butter. Gets cozy in his sweatpants

and sits on his throne of stone. Feels no urge to snap.

He knows he need not do anything but watch

as humanity destroys itself with righteousness, with blame.

He chuckles as he follows the polls, the news.

How the humans cry. They shout. They attack.

What’s a villain to do but sit back and enjoy?

He sips Jack and Coke, keeps an eye on the cosmos.

If there is a song of peace rising in the hearts of some,

he doesn’t hear it beneath the scowling, the jeers.

But I hear peace swelling as if it is necessary, inevitable.

In fact, I am singing it, the way a star sings

hidden inside an apple. And I am not alone.

