





All day, the wind, the ruthless wind,

unruly, unsettling, relentless wind,

the wind that crashed the leafless trees

and strewed the branches across the streets,

the wind that scraped at my fragile peace

until I was as dismantled as the day—



I noticed the part of me that wanted

to wish the wind away. I asked it

to sit with me. With little option

except to be present with each other,

together, we listened to the wind.

