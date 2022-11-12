





Sometimes another person knows our heart

so well they offer us a song that becomes,

at least for a moment, our anthem.

In that moment, listening to lyric and melody,

the entire body re-attunes to life,

each cell turning not only toward the music

but also toward the giver,

and we are led deeper into that strange

and beautiful grotto of our heart

with its mosses and echoes,

a place at once strange and familiar,

and the song becomes a shining remover

of darkness, its light bouncing on our inner walls

until we relearn who we are—

the light of a million suns.

