I feel like I’m this experiment called Joi.

—Joi Sharp





Now that we’re calling this life an experiment,

it’s suddenly more fun to notice

what makes a Rosemerry angry?

How does a Rosemerry learn?

Can we make her annoyed?

What if we frustrate her with insurance claims?

With slow traffic? With politics?

With fill in the blank?

What conditions help her forgive?

How quickly might a Rosemerry

be moved to tears?

What makes her want to cast blame?

What if she meets guilt in a crowded room?

What if she has nowhere to hide?

What makes her feel small?

What makes her feel vast?

How does a Rosemerry

heal from a wound?

What happens when she is infused with love?

What if it’s more than she can hold?

What inspires a Rosemerry to laugh?

What if she deviates from her thoughts?

If we minimize the variables,

can we predict what brings her peace?

If we control confounding factors,

can we repeat our findings?

Faced with the data,

can she still embrace the unknown?

Can she stay open to possibility?

Lose her attachment to outcomes?

Such a curious subject,

elusive as a song.

What if we change the stimulus again?

Who is she now?

