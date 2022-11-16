





After I’ve spent a whole day being stone,

my daughter plays our song on the stereo

and my body is whirlwind, a column of air

spinning round and round, gaining momentum,

and what once was sandstone in me is now dervish,

is dust devil, is momentary phenomenon,

and I barely recall what it’s like to be dense

as I sing and my arms rise and twirl

and I swirl through the room around my girl

thrilling in being this woman on this night,

this spinning delight, this whirling release,

short lived, perhaps, but oh for this twinkling,

I’m windborne, I’m dancing across the horizon

and the wind says, remember, remember this.

