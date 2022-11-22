



A whole garden of begonias

blesses me this day,

this double-edged day

in which I find myself

in a long and generous park

with my husband and daughter,

and I also find myself

in a small room one year ago

when I last heard your voice,

when I last felt you squeeze my hand.

How strange and honest it is,

this living in two days at once.

Why was I drawn to walk

to this unfamiliar place

where thousands of white

and red begonias bloom,

undeterred by longer nights,

by shade?

You loved this flower.

For you, every flower,

no matter its real name,

was begonia.

I meet the coincidence

as if it’s a generous sign

you still guide me

in ways I do not understand.

Each begonia petal is a key

to pick the locks of my rational mind.

Today, the doors of love

are visible everywhere.

I open them every time

and all the world’s begonia.





