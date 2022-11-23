





Inside each honest thank you

is a giant open-air pavilion

beside a curving and generous pond



that reflects the sky and is home

to cormorants, white egrets,

turtles, and humble ducks.



There is laughter that rings

through the archways,

wonder that wanders the paths.



There are angels that circle

each thank you spoken with love,

whether we believe in angels or not.



Every sincere expression of thanks

is a choice to meet what is good in the world

and to honor it with our attention.



There are thousands and thousands

of reasons to forget we are grateful,

and yet just one genuine thank you



builds an improbable palace

out of the moment, fills it with beauty,

shares it with the world, asks nothing in return.





