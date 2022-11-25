





And again, I did not visit the psychic

on Columbus Avenue.

Again, I did not sit with her

in her high-back chairs,

plush with bright red upholstery

and shining gold filigree.

Did not offer her my palm.

Did not choose cards from her deck.

Did not listen to her soothing tones.

Not that I don’t have questions.

Not that I don’t believe in her.

Not that I don’t want to sit

in those extravagant chairs

and take a small break,

to rest these tired feet.

It was the path itself

that seemed to say

it did not wish to be seen

more clearly.

So I stopped and stared longingly

through the wide store window,

took in the warm bright room,

then continued to walk the path.

The path is a metaphor, but no less real

than the window, the glorious chair.

I was not clear where I was going.

I kissed the morning air.

The path, I swear, it smiled.

