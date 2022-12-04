





In each of us thrives an inner world

that does not love the light.

An inner world of womb and breath,

the most essential dark

where blood moves and lungs expand,

where neurons fire and cells divide,

where the heart pulses and muscles build,

where all words form, where all thoughts nest,

the secret world of humanness—

the dark we are, the dark we need,

this secret dark we cannot see.

For all its wounds, its rest,

its miraculous repair,

I praise this living dark

we carry everywhere.

