





Perhaps I know you best in the dark—

that nightly shrine

where my belly meets your spine,

where the bend of my knees

meets the bend of your knees,

where my warmth meets your warmth,

the night a vase

in which we place

the stems of our bodies,

in which I know myself

through touch.

And nothing must be said

and nothing must be done

except to meet the long familiar flesh,

this honoring of nakedness.



Perhaps I know you best in the dark—

these lightless hours when

we sit in the midst of brokenness

and my hand finds your hand,

and my silence finds your silence,

my loss finds your loss,

and together, somehow,

we find peace.

And nothing can be said.

And nothing can be done

to change the past.

We meet in the these darkened hours,

with nothing but our willingness

to meet these darkened hours,

these hours we would have pushed away,

these hours that bring us closer to each other.

















