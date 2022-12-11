



What did you want to hear

when you knelt at his grave?



After you spilled your own words

into the afternoon shade,

what did you think you might hear

when you listened?



By now you know the gift of listening

is greater than the gift of sound.

By now you don’t expect his voice.

You know my voice by heart.



I am not the sound of loss,

but the sound of infinite presence,

which touches equally

the living and the dead.



And I am what holds you as you speak.

I hold you as you say nothing at all.

In your listening, you join me

in the most intimate of conversations.



You rise. Together, we walk to the gate

then through the gate,

and long after you’ve left the grave,

I am with you.



In fact, I am the one thing

that will never leave you.

*

How do we fall in love the world, even when it feels difficult? In this 20-minute poetry reading, I explore this in poetry, followed by a brief conversation and Q & R. Hosted by the wonderful Larry Robinson. If you want info about more monthly poetry readings, AND/OR if you want to be a part of Larry Robinson’s daily poetry list (sharing the poems of others) you can write him and ask to be included at Lrobpoet@sonic.net

Poems from the reading:

Becoming

Cruciferous

The Letter I Never Wrote to Pablo Neruda

Making Breakfast with Dolly

No Slam Dunk, But

Though I Knew Love Before

It Comes Down to This

For the Living

Bioluminescence

You Darkness by Rainer Maria Rilke, tr. Robert Bly