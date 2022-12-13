on William’s birthday



There was a time before we lost our sons,

a time before the long walks in the frozen woods,

a full-bellied time when we cherished how they grew.



Today the snow came again, at last,

though it was more sifting than deep drift.

I notice I want more.



It’s so human to want more, I tell myself.

More snow, more time, more love,

more memories of making fires in winter,



tasting summer s’mores, feeding hummingbirds,

making cookies, speaking silly languages,

skinny dipping in the river, singing to Rusted Root.



It feels right their birthdays should feel heavy—

heavy as the snow that didn’t fall today,

heavy as the bodies they didn’t grow into.



Oh, the weight of love—light as the sunshine

that slanted through the room between squalls,

substantial as the tractors our boys are not driving.



I think of how much we’ve grown in their absence—

which is to say how much we’ve grown

in the company of heartache, the company of love,



how powerfully loss has stretched us.

Somehow, these boys linger in our being.

They arrive through song, through silence.



In this after time, we feed them with memories—

some true, some more than true.

Each time we say their names, they grow.



It’s so human to want more, no matter

how reconciled we are to what is. Oh,

for more time, somehow, between forever and now.

