





Before I knew of you,

I knew your music.

When I turned the flat metal handle

of my pale pink jewelry box,

Für Elise would play as a ballerina

in a white tutu would spin and spin

and I would hum along

until the music slowed

into garish metallic plinks.

Part of me envied Elise—

that someone would write her

such a beautiful song.

Now I know you wrote it for Therese,

a woman you wanted to marry,

but in transcription

your handwriting was misspelt,

and the error lasts to this day.

And Therese, she had no interest

in marrying you.

Oh, Ludwig, I, too, know

how the heart sometimes longs

for what it will never have.

I know how our words are twisted

till they plink, till the plunk.

I know how mistakes

sometimes stay with us forever.

What I meant to say is Happy Birthday,

Thank you for daring to love

even when it hurt.

Thank you for transforming your pain

and rejection into music so relevant

that 250 years later its played

as cell phone ring tones.

Thank you for teaching me

as a girl how to hum along—

for giving me the reason

to turn that flat metal handle

again and again and again.

Like this: Like Loading...