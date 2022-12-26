

This, too, is Christmas, the quiet

walk on the quiet road in the quiet air.

The only carol here—

unending verses of river.

The only gifts we brought—

our attention, our trust.

This feast is for the heart.

There is a generosity to the sunshine

no candle could equal.

It’s a deep sweetness

to be wrapped in blue sky,

a deep sweetness

to share heartache, exhaustion—

something I would never wish for anyone,

and yet, this Christmas day,

the sharing of it,

such a beautiful present.

