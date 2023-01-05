





The more we open our eyes,

the more the heart breaks.

Still, the invitation to open our eyes,

to choose to live broken heartedly,

as on this day when I hear again

of the greed and cruelty of humans

and the heart breaks and breaks

and I feel how it is in the breaking

the heart stays open.

On the windowsill, the amaryllis

has opened two enormous blooms of red

and I am so rich with the gift of it,

as if this one flower is teaching the heart

how to unfurl its lush petals

as it moves from tight bud

to spaciousness, dusting

the world around it with gold.



