





I remember when everything was impossible.

Impossible to move. Impossible to not move.

Impossible to eat. Impossible to not eat.

Impossible to sleep. Impossible to wake.

Impossible to imagine a time

when everything wouldn’t be impossible.

Today I walk out into a world where,

at the same time, the sun shines brilliant

and snowflakes sift through the air.

When they touch my face, cold and soft,

it’s as if the god I am not sure I believe in

has used this moment as a chance

to brush impossibly delicate fingers

across my cheeks and whisper to me

in a voice I don’t hear, yet I hear perfectly,

everything is possible, sweetheart, everything.

