We sit on the carpet in the entry,

and Vivian balances her ring

on the head of the cat and

for a long time we stay like this,

speaking of school and friends

The phone doesn’t ring.

The texts don’t chime.

The afternoon light

seems to hold each thing in its place

like photo corners in a scrapbook

and minutes stretch into forever.

There is a wholeness to the moment

so perfect I almost try to escape it.

Instead I stay and fall deeper

into the pages of this simple story.

A girl. A mother. A cat. An afternoon.

The certainty there’s nowhere else to be.



