





While we stand at the stove

making potstickers

my daughter leans into me

and drops her head on my shoulder

and those twelve seconds of stasis

become the center of rotation

on which the whole day spins

and F equals mv squared over r

is just another equation for love.

I have ridden enough roller coasters

through the loops so to speak

that I trust how this works,

trust that in this wildly spinning world

there’s a force that pulls us

to the center, that won’t let us

be pushed off the path.

I trust it so much in this moment

I don’t even try to hold on.

