





It’s the Year of the Rabbit,

and I can’t help but think

of the photo of my son

the week before he died

holding a white rabbit in Ecuador—

a rabbit he bought and loved for an hour.

“Mom,” he said through the phone,

“can I bring home a rabbit? Please?”

I told him it wouldn’t make it through customs,

but he could buy one here at home.

It’s the Year of the Rabbit,

and it feels right the crawl spaces

beneath our porches now shelter

the sweetest brown bunnies.

Where did they come from?

Every day now, my husband feeds them

pellets and lettuce. Every day

I watch for their tracks in the snow,

thrill when I see the sweet lumps

of their bodies as they venture into the day.

It’s the year of the Rabbit,

a time, they say, for calm

and patient energy.

I don’t know if I believe in the zodiac,

but I believe in gentleness.

I believe in thinking things through.

I believe in peace.

It’s the Year of the Rabbit,

and I am in love with rabbits—

with their large ears and feet

and their quivering noses

and the way they have hopped their way

into my life bringing softness

where there has been pain,

bringing calm where there has been trauma.

I will go down that rabbit hole.

I will make in that burrow a home.

