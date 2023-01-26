





The shocking tender curl of him,

long river, raging, rush of him,

the eddied, lazy swirl of Sunday

morning sleepy smile of him,

the flood-stage leaping wave of him,

high overflowing shores of him,

torrential reckless course of him,

now empty, unfilled banks of—

dry naked rocky bed of—

the utter lack of here of—

the pray-for-rain dry air of him,

dark growing rain cloud storm of him,

the sometimes-I-hear-rapids hum,

deep currents in my lungs of him

how is it I still breathe him in—

the river is inside me hymn.

Like this: Like Loading...