Your perspective matters. How you see the world—the way you meet even the smallest moment—affects everyone and everything in the world around you.

The stories you tell yourself and others create the big conversation—what are we doing here? What does it mean to be alive?

But practically speaking, how do we change our perspective? How might our stories limit us? How do we re-see what we’ve seen again and again? The poets have something to teach us about perspective—how to find meaning in the moment, how to unlearn what we think we know, how to be infinitely curious, and how to enter into deeper conversations with ourselves, each other, the moment and the world.

When we meet the moment with a pen in our hands, we change our relationship to the world. We become narrators of our own lives—able to meet the story of the moment in fresh ways.

In this two-day playshop (way more fun than a workshop!)

we will read and discuss poems that help us re-see the whirled,

and we’ll write and (if you wish) share our own poems, engaging in the powerful practice of showing up, leaning in to the realm of pure potential and joining our small voices in the big conversation.

Everyone welcome. No previous writing experience necessary. What will happen when you show up?

