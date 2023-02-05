Breaking open with loss

and beauty at the same time,

I almost ran from the warm theater,

threading through happy chatter

to stand alone in the cold night air,

thinking I could cry unnoticed in the dark.

But then one, then two friends

found me and took turns pulling me

into their softness, wrapping me

in such tenderness, weaving

low and soothing sounds around us

until out of love and touch and voice

they made of the moment a nest.

So gently they held my fragility

at the edge of festive shouts

and back slaps and joyous banter.

The night itself laced through

our small circle like a black silk ribbon,

tying us together,

It was only a few moments.

it was forever.

