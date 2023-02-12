What I love tonight about candlelight,

is the way it teaches me about the night—

how the night presses against the windows,

how it cradles the room in a dusky embrace.

How the dark is not like a palm that,



when pressed to a chest,

must stop when it meets the skin—

no, the dark is more like love

that moves through any boundaries

to touch everything.



If there is a longing in me

to be anywhere but here,

it does not show up.

It has lost its feet

and does not try to run away.



Tonight, the darkness offers to smooth

the parts of me that want to run, to hide.

Tender as a womb, the dark kisses my fears.

It says, Sweetheart, I will hold you.

No matter how small your light tonight, I will hold you.

