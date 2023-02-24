

—for Kayleen





I couldn’t name

the brilliant red flower

in full bloom,

couldn’t smell it

nor touch it,

but when my friend

sent me an image

of soft ruby petals

all dewy and open

there was no way

I couldn’t believe

in beauty—

and though I couldn’t

hear her velvety voice,

that made her message

no less true—

loving you—

so sitting in a room

alone

in the midst of miles

of snow and cold

I felt so sweetly tethered

to a world beyond

the world I know—

and long after

her message arrived

I continue to believe

in something wonderful

and sweet,

something true

I can’t quite touch,

I continue to believe

in what words

try to point to,

words like beauty,

like friendship, like love.



