





Perhaps I wish for something dangerous—

a rush, a breakneck ride, a snow-drunk risk.

Instead, my daughter and I slide the toboggan

down the drive with a languid, slow-motion

sluggishness. And we laugh as we urge

the wooden sled forward, creeping

down the hill. After a few laps, the run

is fast enough we can build a small jump

at the bottom, but it’s more of a bump

than a launch. What is it in the heart

that loves a surge, a swell of excitement,

a dance with danger? Why is it fun

to be out of control when the stakes are low?



Oh, my girl and I know, we know what it’s like

when the stakes are high. No wonder

we laugh as we slide at the pace of a stroll.

We know what it’s like to be out of control.

We know. I hold her by the waist as we barely move.

And part of me longs for speed. And part of me

is grateful to move in a way that lets me hold her

a little bit, even just a few seconds, longer.

