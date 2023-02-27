





Sometimes, like today,

when I have opened my heart so wide

that anything at all might fly in—

a sweetness or a curiosity—

sometimes when I am most expansive,

a sinister whisper comes.

It flutters through my blood,

shudders in my heart.

Then I find on the floor

a slender rectangle of light

and lie for a time in the warmth.

The sun soaks in through my skin,

and I invite it deeper in.

I soften.

I rest my hands on my belly, my chest,

Notice their weight,

how the simple rise of breath

is enough to lift them.

Outside, there are chickadees

calling to each other.

I imagine them calling to me.

Swee-tee. Swee-tee.

Oh, fear that I am too much,

oh, fear that I dare to be too big,

I am not surprised you showed up today.

But see how the sun showed up, too,

the enormous sun with its unfailing radiance,

the giant sun with its unstinting glow

the generous sun came

and met me on the floor

to remind me what I can do.



