Perhaps I thought awe required a symphony

or spinning galaxies or flagrant pink sunsets

or dropping to my knees, but today, it’s as simple

as walking beside my daughter on a quiet back road,

and her ears hurt and my legs are tired and spring

is barely a dream, but on this drab and windy afternoon

surrounded by bare branches and dirty old snow,

I feel it, reverence, how big it is, this love for her,

this wonder for the world, and I thrum

with the great gift of being human,

and the world is vaster, my god, it’s sublime.

Like this: Like Loading...