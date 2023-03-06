





The day after you died,

your dad and I stood

on a sidewalk in Georgia

and everything was strange—

I barely knew I was in a body.

I was so in my body.

The muggy air was unfamiliar.

With every sob, I pulled it

into my lungs and it became me.

What I remember:

The sound of airplanes.

The sweet scent of flowering trees.

There were no cars on the road.

It had rained and the night

had not yet come and there,

in the distance, a double rainbow.

I’m a logical woman. I know

what happens when sunlight

enters raindrops in front of me

at a precise angle of forty-two degrees.

And yet.

No one could ever convince me

it wasn’t you, you who had become

more spectral than flesh,

an optical illusion that doesn’t exist

in a specific spot, but, for any who look,

they cannot help but see the real

and radiant truth of it.

To this day, I remember how

those twin rainbows stitched me

back into the world, tethered me

to wonder, to mystery; connected me

to all I cannot understand.

Even now, there are drops falling

down my face. Perhaps, if the light

were just right, one might see

inside them something beautiful.

