



for R.S.





I feel it. I feel in my fingers

something of starlight.

I feel in my breath something

like dawn. I feel in my inner caverns

something akin to the radiance

of glow worms. As if just knowing

that someone is holding me in light

has made the moment brighter.

It occurs to me I can do this, too,

and I begin to imagine others

gathered by sunset, carried

by candlelight, infused

with the soft warmth

of a low campfire.

I picture the light

as it spreads across the world,

as it seeks out hearts

and lives I will never know.

What must it look like from space

as it spreads, as it grows,

as it blooms through this darkness

where we all live together.

Like this: Like Loading...