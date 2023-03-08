for Elizabeth Plamondon Cutler





There is no evidence, says Quora,

that permissioning is a real word.

But last weekend, when a real woman

used permissioning as a real word

to talk about a real practice

of supporting other women

to be their most magnificent selves,

I felt my whole body tingle

with the realness of it.

Permissioning.

I had not known how deeply

I wanted this word,

especially the way she said it

as if it were commonplace,

a word as pedestrian

as gift or yes or powerful or true,

the kind of word you could toss out

on a ski trail as if it were as obvious

as snow in winter,

as clear as a Colorado sky,

that we are here to permission each other

to be influential, to be honest,

to be real as trees, real as change,

real as our dreams, our hands,

our fears, real as the words we dare

to speak with our very real voices.

