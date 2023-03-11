

Oh to wake in the middle of the night

and not wish to be asleep. To not wish

for anything but what is, which is,

in this moment, being awake.

To let the mind wander

because that is what the mind is doing.

To let the heart clench around its losses

because that is what a heart does.

Being awake in the middle

of the night is teaching me

to be so gentle with myself, to be

with what is and do nothing about it.

To not turn on the light. To let the dark

be dark. To let what is awake be awake.

To let what aches ache. To feel the deep peace

of not trying to anything. To meet

the moment as it is, as inevitable as dawn,

as loyal, as changing as wind.

