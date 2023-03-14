

Perhaps I once thought I knew

what it meant to heal—to be good as new,

to be stitched back together, unbruised,

unblemished, in no pain, repaired.

But what is healing to the heart

when it has lost a beloved?

Surely not to forget the loss happened

the way the lungs forget bronchitis.

Surely not to stop the ache

the way bones reknit and forget

the break. Surely not to shun sadness,

when sadness is the only thing

that makes sense.

Is it strange that deeply broken

is the only way now I feel whole?

