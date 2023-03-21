

By now I know it’s impossible

to make someone else

fall in love with the world,

so when you say to me,

Look, Mom, the sky, it’s so beautiful,

and you stand there in the glow of sunset,

soft pink shining on your face,

I fall more in love not only with you

but with whatever it is

that opens us to wonder—

whatever grand mystery it is

that breathes warmth on our tight scales

and whispers to us, open,

then helps us get out of our own way

as one by one the petals unfurl,

and my god, the beauty,

the mystery, the beauty.

