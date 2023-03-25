

for Naomi





Into this time capsule

of our conversation

I add a shovel and two trees,

a candle (of course),

a black and white button,

a closing door,

an inner knocking,

a cat box, tears,

wise words from a monk,

what isn’t here,

a dissolving dream,

long ribbon of laughter,

a letter that survived

four years of weather,

books we’ll never read,

the great hole inside,

sorrow that will be with us

until we die, and …

and whoever finds this capsule

couldn’t possibly guess

how this strange collection

nourished two friends.

It just looks just a shovel

and some other strange things—

but for an hour,

oh friend, we had wings.

