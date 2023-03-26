Oh friends. I am so excited to share with you that I have a new collection of poems, thanks to the amazing Samara Press: All the Honey. It is a full-spectrum collection forged from great love, filled with devotion, loss, humor, devastation, joy, grief, epiphany, exhaustion, and all in between. It comes out April 18.

On the day of the launch, I hope you will join me, Tuesday, April 18, 11 mountain time, for a very special “lunch launch” hosted by Mythica and my beloved friend Kayleen Asbo. I will read poems from the book, and Kayleen and I will converse about poetry and how creativity can alchemically transform the pain of profound loss into a source of brave beauty that calls us into deeper relationship with all that is.

For more information and to register for this donation-based program, visit here.

*

All the Honey is available for pre-purchase at Bookshop.org

Or from Amazon.

Or at your own local bookseller.

OR

If you would like a book signed and/or personalized, please order it from Telluride Bookstore. (There is a big blank space at the end of the online order form where you can say who it is for, and if it is a gift, please also say who it is from). Please note, however, that Telluride Bookstore will be closed for the month of April and will not be taking orders during this month. SO if you wish to order from them, please do so BEFORE April 1 or AFTER May 1. In all cases, books ordered before publication date will be sent after May 1. This offer for book signing and personalization is good until June 1. Giant thank yous to the owners Jennifer and Brad Ball for making this possible!

If you live nearby, I will be doing an in person reading for All the Honey in Ridgway on April 25 at 7 p.m. at the Sherbino Theater featuring music by Ford & Fitzroy. And on May 2 in Telluride at Telluride Arts on Main at 5:30. More info TBA.