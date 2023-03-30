

for Joan Shearer





From six hours away,

she holds my hand.

Tonight when my ship

has no anchor, she meets

me in the waves and

floats with me there.

Not because I told her

I needed her. It’s more

that her soul is ever ready

to bob in the swells.

We drift. We say nothing,

but I don’t feel alone.

We’re alive in the silence

that weaves through all sound,

connected by the invisible

currents that govern whatever

is real. What is real: letting

another person feel what they feel.

And being there with them,

saying “I love being with you like this,”

sharing the fullness so present

even from six hours away.

