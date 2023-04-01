What a joy to find that the wonderful Gratefulness.org published a poem of mine that thrills in Spring … “In Case I Forget to Say It Enough.” The world really does, as Mary Oliver says, “offer itself to our attention” … and this poem celebrates some of the beauty and wonder that spring brings.
In Case I Forget to Say It Enough
Thank you for this day made
of wind and rain and sun and the scent
of old-fashioned lilacs. Thank you
for the pond and the slippery tadpole
and the wild iris that opened beside the pond
last week, so pale, so nearly purple,
their stems already flagged and bent.
Thank you for the yellow morels hiding in the field grass,
the ones we can only see when we are already
on our knees. And thank you for the humming
that rises out of the morning as if mornings
are simply reasons to hum. What a gift,
this being alive, this chance to encounter the world.
What a gift, this being a witness to spring—
spring in everything. Spring in the way
that we greet each other. Spring in the way the golden eagle
takes to the thermals and spirals up to where
we can barely see the great span of its wings.
Spring in the words we have known
since our births. Like glory. Like celebrate.
Published in Gratefulness.org on April 1, 2023
Image by Valeri Terziyski/Unsplash
