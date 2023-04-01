What a joy to find that the wonderful Gratefulness.org published a poem of mine that thrills in Spring … “In Case I Forget to Say It Enough.” The world really does, as Mary Oliver says, “offer itself to our attention” … and this poem celebrates some of the beauty and wonder that spring brings.

In Case I Forget to Say It Enough

Thank you for this day made

of wind and rain and sun and the scent

of old-fashioned lilacs. Thank you

for the pond and the slippery tadpole

and the wild iris that opened beside the pond

last week, so pale, so nearly purple,

their stems already flagged and bent.

Thank you for the yellow morels hiding in the field grass,

the ones we can only see when we are already

on our knees. And thank you for the humming

that rises out of the morning as if mornings

are simply reasons to hum. What a gift,

this being alive, this chance to encounter the world.

What a gift, this being a witness to spring—

spring in everything. Spring in the way

that we greet each other. Spring in the way the golden eagle

takes to the thermals and spirals up to where

we can barely see the great span of its wings.

Spring in the words we have known

since our births. Like glory. Like celebrate.

Published in Gratefulness.org on April 1, 2023

Image by Valeri Terziyski/Unsplash