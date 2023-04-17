While I was away in the early April chill of the Baltic region, I was lucky enough to have a lot of poems come out in various fabulous venues–and I’d love to share them with you–the poems & THE AMAZING VENUES … I highly recommend hanging out in ONE ART, Vox Populi, Grateful Living and Turning Towards Life. They are all amazing purveyors of poetry (and much more!)

