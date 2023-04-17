While I was away in the early April chill of the Baltic region, I was lucky enough to have a lot of poems come out in various fabulous venues–and I’d love to share them with you–the poems & THE AMAZING VENUES … I highly recommend hanging out in ONE ART, Vox Populi, Grateful Living and Turning Towards Life. They are all amazing purveyors of poetry (and much more!)
- Ever fear that you are not good enough? Me, too. Read “When She Was Afraid She Wasn’t Good Enough” on Vox Populi
- Will we ever become who we are meant to be? And what does that look like, anyway? Read “Ambition” on ONE ART
- Feeling grateful for Spring? Read “In Case I Forget to Say It Enough” published on “Grateful Living”
- And for a fabulous deep dive into the sacredness of uncertainty, listen to the Turning Towards Life podcast, in which Lizzy and Justin discuss “Never the Same”
- If you could go back in time and tell yourself something about the future, would you? Watch “Twenty Years Ago, Ten Years Ago, Last Week,” promoting a new anthology “Poetry Treasures 3”
Leave a Reply