





So easily the thin rind

pulls away from the Clementine

to reveal what is soft,

what is sweet.



It matters, I think,

the way we offer

ourselves to each other.



I think of how it falls open,

the peel of the ripe clementine.



I think of how sometimes,

when I ask how you are,

you, too, fall open

and give me everything.



What a gift

when I don’t need to pry.

What a gift, the bright scent

of conversation,

how the tang of it

lingers in the air.



I long to open

for you this way, too.

Trust begins here.



